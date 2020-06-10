Two injured in ‘large fight’ at beach access in Myrtle Beach; police search for suspects

Vehicles identified by Myrtle Beach Police as wanted in connection with a ‘large fight’ in Myrtle Beach (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a “large fight” Tuesday at the 16th Ave North beach access in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Police were called around 2:26 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a fight, according to the police report. The fight involved two victims and several suspects that got out of a black 4-door vehicle, police said.

Police said one of the victims approached a car in the street when a verbal altercation began, when turned physical.

Police were able to check city video cameras, where they said they saw one of the victims approach the car, but the fight took place just outside of view of the camera.

One of the victims repeatedly told officers on scene he was “jumped for no reason,” according to the police report. Both victims sustained minor injuries, police said.

Police said they were able to track down a possible suspect vehicle, but the people in the vehicle were identified as witnesses and not involved in the assault. Other vehicles were seen at the scene from the cameras and investigators are working to locate them.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com and reference report number 20-008774.