Two Longs men arrested in separate drug investigations

LONGS, S.C. (WTBW) — Two Longs men were arrested following two separate drug investigations, Horry County Police Department said.

On April 30, Jimmie Stanley, 41, of Longs, was arrested after a drug investigation on Woodridge Circle near Little River, police said.

Stanley is charged with three counts of distributing heroin, third offense. All undercover buys from Stanley took place over a time period which he was awaiting a pending S.C. Detention Center sentence of nine years in prison, police said.

Bond for Stanley was denied.

On Monday, Niko Willard, 31, of Longs, was arrested after a search warrant was served on Rushwood Road near Loris.

Willard is charged with five counts of distributing heroin, second offense. $1,012 and about 3 grams of heroin was seized from Willard, police said.

At the time of arrested, police said Willard already had pending charges from a previous narcotics case.