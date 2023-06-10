Georgetown, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men were arrested Saturday for drug trafficking, according to Sheriff Weaver with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release by Weaver, Lamont McCray and Vincent Staggers were arrested by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics/Vice and K-9 units after the two fled a traffic stop near Andrews, abandoned their vehicle and ran away on foot.

Deputies found 77 grams of a gray-blue substance which tested positive for fentanyl.

The suspects were arrested in Williamsburg County after fleeing, according to the release.

McCray was the driver and was charged with failure to stop for a blue light and for trafficking more than 28 grams of heroin/fentanyl and Staggers was charged with trafficking more than 28 grams of heroin/fentanyl, according to the release.

At the time of the incident, McCray was out of jail on bond for kidnapping and robbery charges that happened last year and Staggers was also out on bond from being arrested in May for failure to stop, possession of cocaine, and receiving stolen goods.

The two men are both being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, according to the release.