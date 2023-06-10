MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men were arrested for robbing Hotshot Liquor on Mink Avenue in Murrells Inlet Friday evening, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Weaver, deputies were alerted of the incident at about 5:40 p.m. The store clerk reported that one man came to the counter as a distraction while the other took three bottles of liquor.

The clerk reported to deputies that one of the men had a black pistol in his waistband and the two fled the scene in a Chevrolet Impala.

Deputies eventually found the suspects and charged Tavion Ruff, 19, and Dandre Boyd, 21, with armed robbery.