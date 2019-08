MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after two men ran off with a sword and sheath from an Ocean Boulevard store.

According to a police report, an employee of the Red Hot Shoppe was showing two men a sword Saturday afternoon.

That’s when one of the men grabbed it and ran off. The other grabbed its sheath, and he too ran out the door.

The sword is a replica from the movie “Blade,” and is valued at around $139.99. It has not been recovered.

The suspects’ identities are still unknown.