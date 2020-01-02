Two people arrested in deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested in the deadly shooting that happened Monday night on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Deangelo Alston, 31, of Myrtle Beach, and Terry Beaufort, 31, of Kingstree have been charged with murder and attempted distribution of marijuana.

The man killed in the shooting has been identified as 23-year-old Quashaun Cliffton Bromell, of Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the shooting Monday night outside the Waffle House at 100 North Kings Highway. Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police says the call came in at around 10 p.m.

“Officers located the victim in a vehicle that was stopped in the roadway”, Cpl. Vest told News13.

“A tremendous amount of work was completed in a very short amount of time,” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Prock. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners as well as our community to seek out those individuals who wish to do our community harm and bring them to justice.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the US Marshall and FBI task forces, The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this case.