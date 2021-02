CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Police are searching for two people of interest in a larceny case from January 26.

Conway Police responded to the Dollar General located at 2913 Church Street for larceny of a wallet.

Conway Police Department is asking for help identifying two people of interest in the photos below.

If anyone has any information leading to his or her identity, please contact Conway Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division, (843) 248-1790.