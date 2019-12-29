MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two women stole over $2,000 worth of electronics from a Myrtle Beach department store, according to a police report.
It happened Saturday night at the Belk in the Coastal Grand Mall, a Myrtle Beach police report says.
A Belk employee told police two women entered the home goods section of the store around 7:27 p.m., the report read. They reportedly put several items in their cart and were out the door without paying by 7:33 p.m.
The report says the pair stole four RING cameras, two iRobot vacuum cleaners and a Google Nest Lock. The worker told police those products are valued at $2,099.99.
Count on News13 for updates.
- Digital First update: Dec. 28
- Five stabbed at Hanukkah celebration north of NYC
- Two women stole thousands in electronics from Myrtle Beach Belk: police report
- 5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration at New York rabbi’s home
- Clouds and showers to finish the weekend