Two years after Conway Crescom Bank murders, trial of Brandon Council set to start

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Wednesday marks two years since the deadly shooting that killed two Crescom Bank employees and the trial for the man accused in the case is set to begin.

Brandon Council is accused of murdering the two employees, Donna Major, of Conway, and Kathryn “Katie” Skeen, of Green Sea in the 2017 shooting. Council faces two counts of murder as well as other federal and state charges.

His trial is set to begin just over two weeks after the anniversary, beginning the week of September 9. Court documents reveal Council admitted to the murders. Council’s lawyer asked the court to enter a not guilty plea in Oct. 2017.

According to the US attorney general, Council could receive life without the possibility of parole or death for the first two federal charges.