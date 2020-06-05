U.S. Navy serviceman charged in Ocean Blvd. shooting now in custody in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A U.S. Navy member who was charged in the “gang-related” shooting on Ocean Blvd. May 17 has been extradited back to Myrtle Beach from Norfolk, Va., booking records show.

Dewon Cole, 18, is Active Duty U.S. Navy and was originally in custody in Norfolk, Va., awaiting extradition back to South Carolina. Cole will be charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Booking records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center do not list any charges or bond information yet.

Cole was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday at 2:48 p.m., according to booking records.

Cole is one of seven people charged in the “gang-related” shooting.