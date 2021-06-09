Vehicle damaged after shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating Wednesday after a vehicle was damaged in a shooting, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. on Fisher Drive, Vest said. No injuries were reported in the shooting, but there was damage to a vehicle. There is no word on any suspects.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.