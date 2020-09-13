Victim dies in Conway shooting Saturday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Deputy Coroner has announced that the victim has died of injuries sustained in the shooting incident that took place on Saturday.

A 19-year-old male has died in the incident that took place Saturday evening on D Street and Rose Moss Road in Conway, according to Patty Bellamy, Horry County Deputy Coroner.

The identity of the victim will be released when family has been notified.

Horry County is still investigating the incident.

