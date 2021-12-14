Victim of Little River area homicide identified by Horry County Coroner’s Office

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW ) — A 74-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a homicide in the Little River area, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said.

Kathleen Fielis died about 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 4, Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Tuesday in an email news release. No other information about her death was immediately available.

An autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina. Horry Coury police are continuing to investigate her death, Fowler said.

Count on News13 for updates.