Victim’s family files lawsuit against ex-Horry County deputy coroner, woman charged in man’s death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of a man who was allegedly killed by former Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell and Meagan Jackson filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the two, according to documents.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Gregory Vincent Rice by Zachary Rice and Gregory Rice’s four children, who are all minors. He was reported missing in October and was found dead several days later. Dontell and Jackson were arrested and charged with murder in connection with his death.

The lawsuit claims Gregory Rice “survived for some period of time before succumbing to his injuries” caused by Jackson and Dontell.

The lawsuit claims Jackson and Dontell conspired together with the intent of harming Gregory Rice. The lawsuit says the actions of Jackson and Dontell are “utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

The family is seeking damages for funeral costs and burial expenses, medical expenses, pain and suffering, grief and sorrow, mental shock and suffering, and other unspecified damages, according to the lawsuit.

The family is seeking a jury trial, according to the lawsuit.

News13 was the first to report Wednesday that the state filed a motion to revoke Jackson’s bond after she was arrested Thursday for a home detention violation. She has a hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Read the full lawsuit below.