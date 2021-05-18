Virginia man arrested after assault at Murrells Inlet biker bar

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia man was arrested Wednesday after an alleged assault at Suck, Bang, Blow in Murrells Inlet, according to police.

Keith Glenn Myers, 56, of Bland, Virginia, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Police were called by security at the popular biker bar after reports that Myers assaulted someone and then held a knife to another person’s throat, according to the incident report.

Myers was eventually separated and disarmed, according to the report.

A black-handled knife and a handgun were confiscated from Myers by security and were turned over to police, according to the report. He did have a concealed weapons permit.

No other information was immediately available. Myers was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday on an $8,000 bond, according to booking records.