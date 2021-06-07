Warrant: Horry County man put hand down 10-year-old’s swimsuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man is accused of putting his hand down a 10-year-old’s swimsuit, according to a warrant obtained by News13.

Oscar Rene Rapalo-Cristostomo, 49, of Longs, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records.

Rapalo-Cristostomo is accused of putting his hand in the victim’s swimsuit sometime in 2016 in the Little River area of Horry County, according to the warrant. The victim was 10 at the time of the incident.

Warrants show the incident was reported to one of the victim’s medical doctors and was disclosed during a forensics interview. Police said the victim has not had any contact with Rapalo-Cristostomo since the incident in 2016.

Rapalo-Cristostomo is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set as of Monday afternoon.