Warrant: Myrtle Beach man charged after leaving vulnerable adult in hot car for hours

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was charged after a vulnerable adult was left in a hot car for hours, according to a warrant obtained by News13.

Cornel Bonnitto Cameron, 71, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Police were called to a location on Carolina Forest Boulevard Tuesday for reports of a suspicious person in a vehicle. Officers tried to make contact with the victim and eventually realized the person in the car “did not have the mental capabilities of someone that can take care of himself,” according to police.

The victim requires 24-hour care and should not be left alone for his own safety and well-being, according to the warrant.

Police were able to find a warrant from Sunday in the truck that was served on Cameron, according to the police report. Officers were able to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department to identify the victim.

Cameron was arrested on Sunday in Myrtle Beach for leaving a vulnerable adult at home alone, according to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers were called Saturday to Andrew Jack Mitchell Lane after a neighbor said the victim was running around the house naked. The front door was open but the storm door was blocked shut with a piece of wood, according to the report.

It’s unclear if the person left home alone is the same person who was left alone in the car.