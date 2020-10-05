Warrant: Myrtle Beach man punched woman for refusing to have sex with him

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man allegedly punched a woman for refusing to have sex with him, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

Francisco Avila-Jaetaz, 43, of Myrtle Beach, is accused of entering the victim’s room to have sex with her on Sept. 29 somewhere within the city limits of Myrtle Beach.

The warrant states when the victim said she didn’t want to have sex, Avila-Jaetaz punched her in the arms and legs.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and had visible bruises on her arms and legs, according to the warrant.

Avila-Jaetaz was charged with third-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct. He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

