Warrant: Socastee man said he was ‘just joking’ after passing robbery note to grocery store employee

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Socastee man said he was “just joking” after passing a note to a grocery store employee Sunday afternoon that said he was robbing the store, according to police.

Spencer Boros, 20, is accused of handing a note to the employee at a grocery store on the Garden City Connector that said he was robbing the store, had a gun, and would shoot the employee in the kneecap, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

Police said after Boros handed the note to the store employee, he said he was “just joking” and walked around the store. He then went into the bathroom. He went outside and when confronted by an employee, went back inside to the bathroom.

Boros is accused of taking steak from the store after passing the note, according to the warrant.

Boros was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with armed robbery. He’s held on a $500 bond, according to booking records.