Warrants indicate shootout at Myrtle Beach apartments caused death of pregnant woman, baby

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police announced three arrests tied to a shooting that killed a pregnant mother and her baby.

Police found Jadasia Myers, shot in the back seat of a crashed car Sunday night near the Spivey Apartments, located at Kings Street and Spivey Avenue. Her baby, Harmony, was delivered but did not survive.

Jordan Pyatt, Ajay Alston, and Wallace Grant were arrested, according to a statement released by police on Tuesday night.

Arrest warrants tell the story of how the crimes allegedly played out Sunday night. Police say on Sunday night around 7 p.m. Ajay Alston, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was in the parking lot of building C at Carver Street Apartments, located at 1300 Spivey Avenue. Alston shot at another man several times, at one point running after the victim while still firing his weapon, police claim. Alston eventually caught up with the victim, tackled him to the ground and started hitting him in the face with the butt of the handgun, “causing the victim to have multiple injuries to his hands and face area,” the warrant reads.

Shortly after Alston arrived at the apartment complex and begins shooting, according to police, Jordan Pyatt is believed to have shot several rounds “towards a group of people indiscriminately,” striking the victim, Jadasia Myers, who later died at the hospital. Myers was pregnant, but the baby also died as a result of the shooting. Witnesses identified Pyatt as the shooter, report police.

Police say another of Pyatt’s bullets “grazed” the head of another victim, but that victim was not identified.

Alston then jumps in a white Toyota Camry and attempts to drive away from the scene. While driving, according to police, Alston runs off the road and hits a school bus stop shelter and then a light pole. After crashing into the two structures, Alston leaves the crashed car and runs away on foot, police say.

Not only was Alston positively identified by witnesses at the scene, but police say the entire incident was also caught on surveillance video.

Police say after the shooting and death of Myers, investigators spoke with Wallace Grant, who “did lie to investigating officers during a recorded statement about his involvement and the involvement of a co-defendant,” the warrant reads.

According to time documented on the arrest warrants, the entire shooting and Alston allegedly crashing into the school bus stop shelter was about 20 minutes.

Arrest warrants indicate Pyatt is charged with murder, death to a child in utero, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by an unlawful person.

Alston is charged with failure to report striking fixture adjacent to a highway, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by an unlawful person, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Grant is charged with obstructing justice. His bond was set at $10,000 Wednesday.

The other suspects will not have their bond set in municipal court, due to the nature of their charges.

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach police will gather with community members in Futrell Park to lock arm-in-arm as a show of unity that acts of violence will not be tolerated in Myrtle Beach, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with the police department. All community members are invited to attend the stand against violence.