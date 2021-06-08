Warrants: Man stole from Myrtle Beach business, then pulled gun in front of child

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a 31-year-old man over the weekend after they said he stole from a business and pulled a gun in front of a child.

Brison Sanchez Canty, of Greenville, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sunday and charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful neglect of a child by legal custodian and the unlawful carrying of a pistol.

He remained in jail, as of Tuesday afternoon.

On June 4, police responded to the 300 block of South Ocean Boulevard for a weapon law violation, according to an arrest warrant. A victim told police that Canty stole from his business, got into a pushing match with him and then pulled out a gun — all while in front of a child.

Officers found Canty a few blocks away with his child, and a firearm was found on him.

The warrants do not disclose what was stolen.