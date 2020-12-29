Warrants: Suspect in Loris double homicide kidnapped, raped teen

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — The suspect in a Christmas Eve double homicide in Loris also sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint the same day, according to warrants.

Antonio Long was taken into custody on Sunday in connection to the killing of a mother and son on Papas Bay Road.

He was wanted for kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of murder.

Long raped the teen, forced her into his vehicle and drove her out of state before letting her out of his vehicle, according to the warrants.

The two deceased victims are 43-year-old Marelene Haywood and her 19-year-old son, Kevonta Hills, according to Tamara Willard, the deputy coroner for Horry County Government. Both victims were shot multiple times.

Haywood was Long’s girlfriend, according to warrants.