Warrants: Suspects in deadly Halloween weekend shooting in Myrtle Beach planned to rob victim

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Arrest warrants for two people charged in a deadly shooting over the Halloween weekend indicate that the killing took place during a scheme by the suspects to rob the victim.

The warrants obtained by News13 do not reveal many details about their alleged plot to commit an armed robbery that led to the Oct. 30 death of Patrick Smith, 49, of Marshville, North Carolina. However, they do indicate that Smith was apparently trying to flee from the suspects when he was shot.

Two suspects, Katerena Bedjan, 27, of Leland, North Carolina, and Leo Watkins, 17, of Surfside Beach, who also had a Henderson, North Carolina, address, each face murder and criminal-conspiracy charges. They both are being held without bond in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to an Horry County police report, officers called about 3 a.m. on Oct. 30 to Shore Drive in Myrtle Beach found Smith lying on the sidewalk injured. The report states that Smith was drunk but responsive and had a broken arm. It also said that he had been hit by a car.

A spokesman for Horry County Police said the investigation into the shooting remains open and that additional charges and arrests are possible.