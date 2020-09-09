Warrants reveal new details about Coastal Grand Mall stabbing, shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Warrants reveal new details about Tuesday’s stabbing and shooting incident at Coastal Grand Mall.

Police said officers responded to a stabbing and shooting incident Tuesday afternoon.

According to warrants, the suspect, Dionte Roddy White, who said he was from Conway, was seen on security footage purchasing a knife at the mall and going to the food court, where he waited for the victims. Both victims are males.

The first victim was stabbed in the left arm, according to warrants. The second victim was stabbed in the neck and chest and sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to warrants, police said the knife White used during the incident was capable of causing “serious physical harm and or death.”

Witnesses said they saw White attack the two victims, according to warrants.

At White’s bond hearing, the mother of one of the victims spoke and he shouldn’t get bond because he was a threat to her son. She also said White is expecting a child with her daughter.

White was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

During the bond hearing, White told the judge he was attacked by the two victims at an earlier time. White claims he was pistol-whipped and beat up by the victims.

White was denied bond. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. Count on News13 for updates.