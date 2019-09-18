WATCH LIVE: Sidney Moorer won’t testify on Day 7 of retrial for kidnapping of Heather Elvis

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Sidney Moorer’s retrial for the kidnapping of Heather Elvis continues for a seventh day on Wednesday.

Sidney Moorer won’t testify Wednesday.

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

No court was held Tuesday.

On Monday, the state finished testimony in the trial.

After the state rested its case, the defense asked for a mistrial based on the lack of evidence placing Moorer at Peachtree Landing the night Heather disappeared.

The defense called its first witness of the trial, a forensic video examiner, to the stand. He testified the surveillance video of a truck driving around Peachtree Landing the night Heather disappeared, and the police recreation of that video, did not visually match.

For more on the testimony given on Monday, click here.

Count on News13 for the latest in Moorer’s trial.

LATEST NEWS: