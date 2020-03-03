WBTW news car bumper ends up in illegal dump site

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department says they receive reports of illegal dumping every week.

The issue hit home when a WBTW news car bumper was found over the weekend on a 121 acre lot in Socastee off Peach Tree Road.

In late October News 13’s Elisia Alonso was rear-ended in a crash on Highway 501. Alonso and the at-fault driver were uninjured.

The bumper was quickly fixed by a Myrtle Beach body shop. The shop tells News 13 they contracted someone to properly dispose of the parts and were shocked to find out they didn’t.

“Unfortunately we see it all around the county. We are getting these reports on a weekly basis and the various locations seem to change every time,” said Mikayla Moskov, a spokesperson for HCPD.

A News 13 viewer sent in several photos showing more litter dumped on the property. Right now police are working to contact the property’s owner to make them aware.









Neighbors in the area tell News 13 the issue has been on-going and have been running dumpers off of the property for years.

“Ultimately we want to live in a well kept, safe, hygienic county. To do that we need everyone to do their part and keep Horry County beautiful. We need people to stop littering. We need people to stop dumping,” said Moskov.

Dumping trash is not only unsightly, it’s also illegal.

First time offenders can be fined up to $500 or spend up to 30 days in jail.

Second offenders will serve a minimum of 15 days in jail and pay up to a $500 fine.

“For all of those different elements, whether it’s state law or local ordinance we can have someone come in and essentially force them to clean up their own mess,” said Moskov.

Police monitor dump sites with surveillance cameras and one may be installed at the Peach Tree Road site.

To avoid facing charges, police ask that all waste be dropped off at solid waste facilities.

“There are 24 solid waste authority facilities across our country. There’s really no reason to litter or to dispose of items at a dump site. There are plenty of other options,” said Moskov.

To report an illegal dump site, police are asking you to call dispatch at 843-248-1520.