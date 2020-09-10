‘We just want answers’: Family of Longs man killed 2 years ago asks for help identifying those responsible

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — With the two year anniversary of his death coming up this weekend, the family of Matthew Moore, of Longs, wants answers.

“We just want answers and we just want to know what happened and we kind of just want get justice for him,” said Kendra Gore, Matthew’s sister.

Moore, 25, was shot and killed on Sept. 12, 2018, and no suspect has been found related to his death.

“Over this investigation, there have been many pieces of evidence collected, many people in the community that were named and interviewed but to this point, no one suspect has been named,” Detective Joshua Johnson with the Horry County Major Crimes Unit said.

According to police records, witnesses say three masked men approached a group of individuals in the front yard of a home in the 3000 block of Vereen Ave. in the Longs section of Horry County.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and found Moore shot in the driver’s seat of a car parked outside the home.

“Earlier in the evening he was with his girlfriend, with his friends, at another hangout spot in the community, he left to go run an errand, meet with other people when he arrived at the Vereen Ave., that’s when he was shot and killed,” Johnson said.

Now two years later, police are looking for the gunman and 2 others responsible for Moore’s death. Johnson is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Really the biggest driving force in any investigation is — whether it’s a cold case, this case or any case investigation — is the help of our community team, community people speaking up, we get a lot of information on our tips line which generates any number of follow-ups and we follow up with every tip we get,” Johnson said.

“It can happen to anyone’s family that it can be just the simplest thing that can ruin your family and we just want answers just like anyone else would and we would hope anyone would come forward with any answers that we could have,” Gore said.

To leave a tip or contact the Horry County Major Crimes Unit, email crimetips@horrycounty.org or call 843-915-TIPS.