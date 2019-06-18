Wife of missing Murrells Inlet man believed son was responsible for crime, warrant says

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The wife of missing Murrells Inlet man believed her son was responsible for the crime and wrapped the man’s body in plastic, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Irene Killen Clodfelter found her husband’s body dead under their beach home on May 28, warrants say. Clodfelter reportedly believed her son was responsible and tried to conceal the crime.

“The defendant, believing her son was responsible for this crime, attempted to conceal this crime by wrapping the victim’s body in plastic and wrapping tape around the plastic,” the warrants said.

Warrants also said Clodfelter tampered with her husband’s remains and put them in a plastic bag.

“The defendant then tampered with the remains of the victim and did place his body in plastic and tape the bag closed. The defendant then left the victim under the porch and left the area,” said the warrants.

According to warrants, Clodfelter misled the investigation and continued to receive money from her husband’s business.

“The victim had been reported missing out of Georgetown County and during the course of the investigation, the defendant did not disclose any information that was helpful to the investigation and also misled their investigation several times,” warrants stated. “During this time, the defendant continue to receive money from the victim’s business that she used to support her lifestyle. The defendant did give a post Miranda confession to the concealment of the crime.”

Clodfelter appeared in an Horry County courtroom on Tuesday for a bond hearing.

A judge set Clodfelter’s bond at $100,000 bond on the accessory after the fact to a felony or murder charge and $50,000 for the destruction, desecration or removal of human remains charge.

ccording to a report from the GCSO, Hubert Clodfelter’s daughter said she hasn’t contacted her father in two years and has tried several times to reach him on his cell phone.

Hubert Clodfelter’s daughter reported to police that Irene Clodfelter answers the phone and gives a reason why she hasn’t heard from him, the report said. The daughter also told police she has spoken with Clodfelter’s tenants and neighbors, who reportedly said they haven’t seen or heard from him in about two years.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office is investigating human remains in connection to those belonging to a Hubert Clodfelter. At this time, the Coroner’s Office is working to scientifically identify the remains.

Photo: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

The remains were found at 10108 Kings Road, near the Myrtle Beach Travel Park, over the weekend, according to the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about Clodfelter is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.