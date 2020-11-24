Woman accused of murder, child neglect released from jail

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — A woman accused of murder and child neglect has been released from jail, according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website.

Meagan Jackson, 35, is now on home detention.

Meagan Jackson (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Jackson is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, common law conspiracy defined and four counts of child neglect.

Meagan Jackson and former Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing Oct. 5 and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2.

Jackson is also accused of locking her three youngest children in their rooms without a way to get out, according to warrants. The rooms had electronic locks that had the batteries removed.

