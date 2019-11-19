Woman arrested after armed robbery outside Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police arrested a woman in connection to an armed robbery incident that took place outside of a motel.

According to an incident report from Myrtle Beach Police, the victim was walking south on Flagg Street when a woman approached him with a knife outside of the Calypso Inn at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

That woman, later identified by police as Tracy Johnson, allegedly told the victim to give her all his money. The victim said he did not have any money to which, Johnson replied “don’t play with me and give me your money,” according to the incident report.

The victim then ran from Johnson and called the police. The victim was able to give officers a description of the woman. Officers detained Johnson until the victim was able to identify her. Officers were able to find a pink and blue knife in her purse.

Johnson is charged with robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. It is unclear if anything was taken from the victim during this incident.