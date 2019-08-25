Breaking News Alert
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman is behind bars after spitting toward Broadway at the Beach security guards and calling them a homophobic slur.

Kayla Lundberg, 25, is charged with disorderly conduct following her Saturday morning arrest, according to a police report.

The security guards say Lundberg spat on them and was causing a disturbance, according to a police report. An officer saw the woman calling the guards the slur, and noticed she smelt of alcohol. Her speech was also slurred, and her balance was unsteady.

Lundberg was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to Myrtle Beach Jail. Police discovered she is also wanted in Milwaukee, and will also face a fugitive from justice charge.

