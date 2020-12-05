Woman arrested for robbery while allegedly armed with machete

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested a woman in connection to an armed robbery in Myrtle Beach city limits on November 23.
Jennifer Michelle Post was arrested and charged with robbery while allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, according to the report.
The police learned through interviews that the victim was held against their will in the apartment with a machete-like weapon while Post and another individual stole the victim’s wallet, with $832 in it, and a digital camera valued at $1500, according to the report.
The victim was able to positively identify Post through a photo line-up, according to the report.
