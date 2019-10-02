Woman charged after child burned with cigarette in Horry County, report says

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A woman has been charged after a child was burned with a cigarette in Horry County, a report says.

On September 25, police responded to a report of child abuse, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department. The incident reportedly happened on September 21.

While getting medical attention, the victim told staff the suspect held his arm and burned him with a cigarette, the report said. The victim told officers the “same scenario, stating the suspect held his arm when he got burnt.”

The suspect is identified in the report as Harley Jean Childers, 26.

The age of the child is redacted from the report.

Childers is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. She was booked in to the center around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday and released around 5:30 p.m. the same day on a $5,000 bond.

