Myrtle Beach woman charged, accused of using drugs while caring for child

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach woman has been charged and is accused of using drugs while caring for a child.

Officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to an undisclosed address around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to an overdose, a police report said. Upon arriving, officers made contact with a woman, identified as Courtney Nicole Mullins, 19, and a witness.

The witness reportedly told police she found Mullins unresponsive in her bed, that Mullins was unable to awoken, and that Narcan was used to revive Mullins, according to the report. Mullins reportedly “confirmed” that she had used heroin in the bathroom, came back to her bedroom, and laid on the bed.

Mullins was taken into custody due to “being in direct care of the child, her admitted use of a dangerous narcotic in the child’s presence, and the potential physical danger the behavior could have caused that child,” the report said.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Mullins was booked around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. She is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian. Bond was set at $5,000 and Mullins remains in the center as of 4 p.m. Monday.