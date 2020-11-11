Woman charged in missing Horry County man’s murder was mother of victim’s children, brother says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman charged in connection with a missing Horry County man’s murder was the mother of his four children, according to the victim’s older brother.

Greg Rice’s older brother Stephen Rice spoke with News13 and said Meagan Jackson was never married to Greg Rice but they had four kids together, all under the age of 15.

Former Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell is also charged in connection with the murder. It is unclear how Jackson and Dontell knew each other.

Greg Rice’s family is based in Ohio. Stephen Rice said Greg Rice and Jackson moved to Horry County in 2013 for a job.

Greg Rice worked in the landscape and hardscape industry and loved being outdoors, Stephen Rice said. Greg Rice was also passionate about Halloween, creating movie-worthy props and decoration, Stephen Rice said.

Greg Rice was one of five brothers, with Stephen Rice being the closest and his best friend. Stephen Rice said many family members are just learning of the death and are making plans to fly to Horry County.

Greg Rice was reported missing on Oct. 5 and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2. At the time, Rice was considered missing and not endangered.

Both suspects are expected to appear in court as early as Thursday. Count on News13 for updates.