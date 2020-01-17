Woman charged with DUI in Loris head-on crash that killed 3-year-old girl

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A woman has been charged with DUI in connection with a head-on crash in Loris that killed a 3-year-old girl.

Heather Grace Boyd has been charged in the crash, Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the SC Highway Patrol, confirmed to News13.

Boyd, 23, of Loris, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 3:50 p.m. Thursday, booking records show. She is charged with felony driving under the influence, death results and felony driving under the influence, great bodily injury results. No bail has been set and Boyd remains in the center as of 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Allura Rose Blacknell, 3, of Loris, died from injuries she sustained in a head-on collision that happened on SC Highway 66 on January 9, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

Two others were injured in what officials described as “a very bad crash.” According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver traveling east on Highway 66 crossed over the center line and struck a westbound car head-on. Blackwell was a passenger in the first car, traveling east.

A helicopter landed at Loris High School to take one of the patients from the crash scene to a hospital.

Hwy. 66 was fully shut down for more than four hours.

