Woman charged with kidnapping after 11-year-old from Myrtle Beach found safe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman has been charged with kidnapping in Tuesday’s disappearance of a 11-year-old boy, who was later found safe, Myrtle Beach Police said.

Amy Sue Lease, 53, was arrested and charged Wednesday morning, according to Myrtle Beach police. Police reported the child missing on Tuesday and said he may have been with an “unauthorized” family member and in danger, possibly driving to West Virginia.

Police said in a Facebook post late Tuesday night that the child had been found safe. Count on News13 for updates.