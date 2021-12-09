Woman imprisoned in Heather Elvis case appeals kidnapping, conspiracy convictions

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in the disappearance of 20-year-old Heather Elvis in December 2013 has appealed her conviction on kidnapping and conspiracy charges.

In a hearing before the South Carolina Court of Appeals, lawyers for Tammy C. Moorer argued that the “trial court erred in failing to grant her motion for a directed verdict because there was no direct or substantial circumstantial evidence she was involved” in Elvis’ disappearance.

They also said the court “abused its discretion” and violated rules by admitting text messages from her phone that were sexually explicit and referenced drug use and “abused its discretion in qualifying” an expert in forensic video analysis by “allowing him to testify as to his unreliable conclusion that Moorer’s truck was the vehicle videotaped going towards and away from the place” where Elvis was allegedly kidnapped.

Her defense lawyers also argued that the court should have not have allowed testimony from an alibi witness and that the court violated her due process rights by excluding testimony from several members of her family.

No information about the status of the appeal was immediately available.

Tammy Moorer and his husband, Sidney Moorer, were originally accused of kidnapping Elvis, who went missing before dawn on Dec. 18, 2013, from the Peachtree Boat Landing in Socastee. Elvis’ body has not been found, and she is presumed to be dead.