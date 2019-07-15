Police: Myrtle Beach woman faces attempted murder charge after crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman is facing attempted murder and other charges after Myrtle Beach police say she drove her car into another car.

Myrtle Beach police officers responded to the 1100 block of Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach around 11:20 p.m. on Friday in reference to an assault, a police report said.

Upon arriving, officers spoke with a male victim, who reportedly stated the suspect, identified in the report as Lenay Michele Wallace, 29, of Myrtle Beach, hit his vehicle, another vehicle, and another female victim. This victim also said he didn’t want to give a written statement because he didn’t want to the get the suspect, and mother of his child, in to trouble.

Officers then went to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where the female victim had been taken, the report said. Upon arriving, officers spoke with the female victim’s sister, who reportedly told police she was sitting in the passenger side of a car and her sister was starting to get into the back of the car, when the suspect’s car came at a high rate of speed and hit the side of the car and the female victim. The female victim’s sister also said her sister was screaming and limping after the suspect’s car got her sister’s leg caught between the door and the car, and that the suspect drove off.

Officers also spoke with the female victim, who was able to corroborate her sister’s story, according to the report.

After leaving GSRMC, officers were notified that the suspect was at the police department and wanted to turn herself in, the report also said. The suspect reportedly admitted to seeing the male victim enter a parking lot and park next to another car she reportedly recognized as the other victim’s car.

The suspect also reportedly said she had caught them together a few days earlier, and that she just became angry and wanted to stop them from leaving the parking lot to confront them, the report also said. The suspect also reportedly told police she drove her car into the male victim’s car in an attempt to stop him from leaving.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Wallace is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension- license not suspended for DUI- 1st offense, and failure to return driver’s license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation. Bond was set at about $300,600.