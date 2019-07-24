Woman found lying on the side of the road, HCPD calls circumstances ‘suspicious’

Grand Strand Crime
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Horry County Police Department are investigating after a woman was found on the side of the road Monday.

According to a police report, police and EMS were called to the location on Mcneil Chapel Road, where a woman had been found lying face down on the side of the road.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, her exact status is unknown.

Witnesses told police when they saw the woman, they stopped and checked her neck for a pulse but did not touch her otherwise. They said her shoes were right beside her and her phone was less than 10 feet from her, close to a ditch.

The Criminal Investigations Division was called in to take over the investigation due to suspicious circumstances.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-8477.

