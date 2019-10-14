Woman in jail for child abuse case asks for new trial

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A former strip club dancer in jail on child abuse charges has requested a new trial.

Lindsay Honeycutt pleaded guilty in court for her involvement in a child sexual abuse case in 2018. She was sentenced earlier this year to 15 years in prison.

Honeycutt filed a motion for post-conviction relief Thursday. That means she would like her case to be heard by a judge again.

The case goes back to 2016, when Honeycutt and three others were arrested after Horry County police learned of extensive, and disturbing, sexual assaults being committed on two children, 4-year-old twins, over the course of a five-month span.

In the filing, Honeycutt says her lawyer ‘railroaded’ and lied to her. She says her lawyer failed to call witnesses on her behalf, which caused he to plead guilty.

She adds she was promised mental health court and ‘no jail time’ for her testimony on co-defendants.

She pleaded guilty in 2018 to two counts of assault and battery of a high an aggravated nature.

A judge must now decide whether or not to grant the petition.

