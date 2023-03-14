CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A California woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to an October 2021 armed robbery incident in Myrtle Beach that resulted in a man’s death, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a release.

Katerena Abella Bedjan, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery, the solicitor’s office said. Judge Michael Nettles presided over the guilty plea and sentenced her to 15 years in prison.

Bedjan must serve 85% of her sentence before she is eligible for supervised release, the solicitor’s office said. The charge carried a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Bedjan met the victim, a 49-year-old North Carolina man, in October 2021 while she was auditioning to be an adult entertainer in North Myrtle Beach, according to the release. Her and the man made an arrangement in which the man was going to pay her to spend the weekend together in Myrtle Beach.

At the same time, Bedjan was texting a codefendant, Leo Watkins, telling him that the person she was spending the weekend with would have cash and would be an easy target for a robbery.

Bedjan notified Watkins on Oct. 30, 2021, that she and the victim were in her car located off Shore Drive in Myrtle Beach. Watkins arrived shortly after and approached the vehicle.

Watkins then opened the door and tried to take the man’s wallet. The man struggled, and Watkins fired a gunshot at the man which led to the man’s death.

Watkins’ case is pending and he faces charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the solicitor’s office said.

His case will be heard at a later date.