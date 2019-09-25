Woman shot in armed robbery in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – One person was shot in an armed robbery in Lumberton.

Around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, police were notified of a person shot behind Betty Carroll’s Diner, located at 916 E. 2nd Street, according to Lumberton police. Upon arriving, officers found a man and a woman.

The victims told police two men and a woman pulled a gun and tried to rob them, Lumberton police said. The victims said they tried to fight the suspects and the male victim was struck in the face. The victims then ran and reportedly heard two gunshots while running.

The female victim was struck by a bullet in the lower rear of her leg, police said. She was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

The suspects were last seen running to a white passenger car parked close by, police also said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPD at 910-671-3845.

