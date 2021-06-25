Woman sustains cuts after being hit with glass bottle thrown from car on North Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman sustained cuts after being hit with a glass bottle that was thrown from a car on North Kings Highway, according to police.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk Thursday night on Kings Highway between 64th Avenue North and 65th Avenue North when she was hit by a glass bottle that was thrown from a 4-door black sedan, according to a police report.

The victim was cut on the legs and feet and the bottle shattered on the sidewalk, police said. The victim and a witness said there were at least three males in the car at the time of the incident and the bottle was thrown from the rear passenger window.

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The vehicle continued north on Kings Highway. No suspect information was immediately available.