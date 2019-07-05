Woman thought to be victim of Myrtle Beach assault faces charges along with 3 others

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman initially thought to be the victim of an assault will now be charged along with three others involved in the incident, according to police.

Those charged include:

Keith Jerome Galloway, 34, charged with assault and battery, 3rd degree and trafficking in meth or cocaine base, 1st offense.

Vincent Garvey Boyer, 33, charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in meth or cocaine base, 1st offense.

Barbara Lund, 35, charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in meth or cocaine base, 1st offense.

Miranda Rochelle Leavens, 24, charged possession drugs and trafficking in meth or cocaine base.

Vincent Garvey Boyer (photo: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Keith Jerome Galloway (photo: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Miranda Rochelle Leavens (photo: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Barbara Lund (photo: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

According to the arrest warrant, police determined Galloway injured Miranda Leavens by punching and shoving her from behind, causing her to fall to the pavement. “This attack resulted in visible injuries to the victim,” the warrant reads.

During the bond hearing on Friday afternoon, Galloway claimed Leavens did nothing wrong and “she shouldn’t be in this.” Bond was denied on trafficking charges for each so all four will remain in jail.

The investigation into the alleged assault on the morning of July 4 turned into a subsequent narcotics investigation at Palace Resort. “Based on interviews with all individuals and after the execution of a search warrant, evidence lead investigators to secure warrants related to illegal drugs as well as the originating assault,” the department posted on social media.

Police initially reached out to the public for help on Thursday morning to find a woman and two suspects in connection to a possible assault near 17th Ave South and Ocean Boulevard. After officers found the three people, charges were made against all of them, police said on Friday.

Police released a photo of a pickup in connection to a possible assault. They next released photos of two suspects and a woman they said could have been involved. “Her safety is our priority right now, and we are asking the community for help,” the department posted.

On Friday, the police said the quick communication of witnesses on the scene allowed officers to respond quickly to the incident.

The first court appearance for all four will be in Conway on Aug. 30. Galloway will appear in court on July 11 for the assault charges.

