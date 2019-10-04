Woman wanted for homicide by child abuse booked in Georgetown Co. Detention Center

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A woman who was wanted for homicide by child abuse has been booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Stephanie Marie Healey, 29, of Georgetown, was booked in to the center around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to booking records. Her charge is listed as “homicide by child abuse (20Y to life). No bail has been set and Healey remains in the center as of 7 a.m. Friday.

Stephanie Marie Healey (photo: Georgetown County Detention Center)

News13 previously reported that Georgetown police were searching for Healey in connection to the death of an infant on December 29, 2018.

Courtesy: Georgetown Police Department

According to the incident report, the child was born at 2:45 a.m. and died less than three hours later at 5:03 a.m. In the report, Chase Ridgeway, from the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office, told officers the baby tested positive for opioids and had cocaine in its system.

The report says that Healey was the child’s mother and gave birth via C-section when she was 34 weeks pregnant.

