MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Documents obtained by News13 details a Saturday shooting in Myrtle Beach where two adults and two juveniles were arrested after allegedly pulling out a gun on a woman and opening fire on her outside of her home.

Kurtis David, 20, of Conway, and Jaquiesha Greene, 18, of Myrtle Beach, were charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. David was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges of the two juveniles were not released due to their age.

Shots were heard by an officer in the area of Ragin Street in Myrtle Beach on Jan. 13, according to a police report.

An officer responding to the call spotted a silver sedan traveling fast on Spivey Avenue near Dunbar Street, the report said. The officer followed the vehicle, took its license plate number down, and saw it move west on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Another officer arrived where the incident occurred and spoke with the victim, the report said.

Before speaking with the victim, the officer located five pistol caliber shell casings in the driveway, according to the report. The person told the officer that a silver or grey box sedan car was involved in the shooting.

The victim told the officer she went to her driveway to get water bottles from her trunk, the report said. As she did this, she said she noticed a grey car circling the area several times.

The victim said the car eventually drove up to her residence and was occupied by four people.

She told the officer one of the passengers yelled out something to the effect of “we’re going to get that boy” and she believed they were referring to someone inside the vehicle, the report said.

After that was said, the victim said three suspects in the car pointed black handguns at her and opened fire.

The victim said she believed at least two of the suspects fired their weapons at her. There were also two other people behind the woman who claimed the suspects were gang members, the report said.

The report stated the officer spoke with a witness who confirmed everything the victim said.

While the officer was speaking with the victims, other officers were able to track the suspect’s vehicle and found the car on Osceola Street.

The report stated the officers were able track down the car through the use of real time crime and all suspects described were found in the car.

The report also said case has been turned over to the detective division and charges for those in the vehicle are pending. No one was injured in the shooting.