Guns, drugs, and stolen goods recovered after search of home near Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On August 14 officers with the Horry County Police Department searched a home where they found drugs, guns, and stolen goods.

According to the Horry County Police Department, the home was on Fox Tail Pine Drive near Conway. Officers found a stolen trailer, two dirt bikes, and other items, which were recovered by the CID Property Crimes Unit.

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department

Officers also seized cocaine, crack cocaine, codeine tablets, a Taurus G2C 9mm Handgun, a Taurus .40cal Revolver, Smith & Wesson .40cal Handgun, Pioneer Arms Cord Hell Pump Rifle, and an American Tactical Ommi Rifle.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services was contacted after two children were found at the home.

Two people have been charged in the incident, Henry Bennie Gregg and Kattie Mae Richardson.

Gregg is charged with two counts of Distribution of Cocaine Base, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Schedule I-IV drugs, two counts of Receiving Stolen Goods, Sale or Delivery of a Pistol to and Possession by Certain Persons Unlawful and two counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Richardson faces two counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child, three counts of Receiving Stolen Goods, and Sale or Delivery of a Pistol to and Possession by Certain Persons Unlawful.