Hartsville man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor

(Source: W. Glen Campbell Detention Center) Plummer Ricky Durant

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 59-year-old Darlington man Thursday after they said he was engaged in illegal activity with a child.

Plummer Ricky Durant was arrested for one count of criminal solicitation of a minor. Information from the sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the details of the crime.

He was being held at the W. Glen Campbell Detention Center, as of Friday afternoon.

