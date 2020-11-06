Hartsville man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 59-year-old Darlington man Thursday after they said he was engaged in illegal activity with a child.

Plummer Ricky Durant was arrested for one count of criminal solicitation of a minor. Information from the sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the details of the crime.

He was being held at the W. Glen Campbell Detention Center, as of Friday afternoon.

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES