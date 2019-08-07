Hartsville man, 47, faces a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Crime
Posted:

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies have charged a Hartsville with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Horacio Nelson Lorenzo/Diaz, 47, Hartsville, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a report of a sexual assault at about 11:56 p.m. on Aug 1 in Hartsville. Deputies interviewed the victim, with her mother present, who described how Lorenzo assaulted her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lorenzo remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. His bond has not been set yet.

